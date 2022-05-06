METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A stand-out New Orleans-area football player is going from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast as he moves on to the next chapter in his life.

Javeon Talbot, a 2022 Valedictorian at East Jefferson High School and Allstate Sugar Bowl Scholarship Award winner, has received a full-ride scholarship to Phillips Academy Andover in Andover, Massachusetts. With a 13% acceptance rate, Talbot’s attendance at the school is not taken lightly.

Known simply as Andover, the prep school prides itself on being deep-rooted in American history when it was founded in 1778. Founding Father John Hancock signed the school’s articles of incorporation, Paul Revere engraved its seal, and George Washington sent several of his nephews to the academy.

Other notable alumni include George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“I chose Andover because their post-grad program will allow me another year of growth, academically & athletically while still giving me a college experience. I feel that this option will help me reach my full potential before attending a university,” Talbot told WGNO’s Kylee Bond.

After attending Andover, Talbot says he is interested in attending medical school to become a psychiatrist while also seeing what opportunities college football brings.

Although Talbot is surely onto bigger and better things, he says he will never forget where he came from.

“Essentially, the culture of New Orleans football has done for me what it has done for many young athletes; which is teaching me the work ethic and responsibility necessary to achieve my goals, while also opening doors that may have otherwise been closed. These lessons will stick with me no matter where I go in the future.”