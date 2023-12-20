DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — Five state champions were recognized Wednesday at Destrehan High School for signing their national letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate ranks.

Linebacker Kolaj Cobbins signed with LSU.

Safety Anthony Robinson signed with Ole Miss.

Offensive lineman Jayce Mitchell signed with Tulane.

Running back Shane Lee signed with Nicholls.

In a message from head coach Marcus Scott, he says the four football standouts have been a part of a run at Destrehan High School that saw a 47-4 overall record. Three losses in the playoffs and one in the regular season.

The group has helped the Wildcats to consecutive semi-final appearances, a 2023 Division I Non-Select state championship, and a quarterfinal finish last month.

The fifth state champion celebrated at signing day was swimmer, Colin Candebat, who signed to continue his career at Henderson State University.

