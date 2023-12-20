NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four members of the St. Augustine High School 2023 football team put pen to paper Wednesday, signing their national letters of intent to play on the collegiate level.

Defensive back Charles Gurley III signed with South Alabama.

Running back Moses Gray signed with Marshall.

Defensive back Christian Pritchett signed with Georgia Tech.

Defensive lineman Cornell Harris signed with Alabama State.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the early signing period, with many more members of the Purple Knights football program expected to sign with college programs in the coming weeks.

