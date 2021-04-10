ED-itorial: Will heads roll at LSU?

NEW ORLEANS — This week in Baton Rouge, LSU officials were asked to testify before the state legislature’s Select Committee on Women and Children.

Interim President Tom Galligan appeared – and was grilled by lawmakers over what they see as a cover-up of alleged sexual assault involving LSU football players.

The rest, including LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron, sent in a letter to the committee, and refused to appear in person.

In that letter Coach Orgeron gave details of what he says was a attempt by a friend of Gloria Scott to have Derrius Guice suspended for LSU’s bowl game.

Guice allegedly sexually harassed Mss. Scott, a Superdome security guard.

Orgeron said he remembers hearing that the man called to seek compensation from LSU.



Coach O was asked about his letter this week:



“I said what I had to say and I am going to leave it at that.”

Two state lawmakers, according to The Advocate – compared LSU to organized crime, and the sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church.

Strong stuff.

After a 10-hour hearing, the committee asked LSU to re-consider the punishments for school employees implicated in the alleged scandal.



When LSU said a representative of Scott was asking for money, they were pushing back. Now, lawmakers are making an even bigger push.

The pressure in Baton Rouge is for heads to roll.



We will soon find out, if they do.