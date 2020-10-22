Crowd expansion: St James Parish announces 50 percent capacity for high school games, including St James at Lutcher

St James vs Lutcher is one of the great rivalries in Louisiana high school football.

And, capacity Friday night at the Dog Yard can go up, which is great news to many who didn’t think they would see the St James Parish Super Bowl.

St James Parish made the announcement Thursday. Here’s the news release.

St. James Parish remains under a five percent positivity rate of COVID-19 for two consecutive weeks, thus, allowing high schools to increase the capacity of outdoor stadiums from twenty-five percent to fifty percent, effective Friday, October 23, 2020.

“As compliancy continues in our parish and throughout our school system, the opportunity to lift restrictions and provide a sense of normalcy to students is rewarding,” said President Dufresne. “I encourage the community to follow the Governor’s guidelines and adhere to all limitations put in place by St. James Parish School System.”

For more information, please visit gov.louisiana.gov.