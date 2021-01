High School Hoops: Brother Martin topples John Curtis and other Saturday scores

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped New Orleans 79-73. Gus Okafor added 20 points for the Lions. Damion Rosser led the Privateers with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Cedric Russell had 24 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Texas State 74-73. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats on Saturday with a career-high 27 points.