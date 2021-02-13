High School Hoops: Boys, Girls scores from around the state

(AP) — A complete rundown of Friday’s prep basketball scores from around the state of Louisiana.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbeville 62, David Thibodaux 47
Alexandria 72, Pineville 38
Avoyelles Charter 63, Avoyelles 56
Bastrop 55, Neville 53
Benton 65, Haughton 53
Bonnabel 52, Chalmette 28
Buckeye 50, Jena 34
C.E. Byrd 56, Parkway 52
Calvin 61, Atlanta 58
Captain Shreve 63, Airline 28
Carver 71, S. B. Wright 48
Cecilia 61, Opelousas 60
Central Catholic 61, Covenant Christian Academy 13
Comeaux 64, Sam Houston 43
Crowley 49, Kaplan 31
Dutchtown 52, Woodlawn (BR) 49
ESA 55, Midland 28
East St. John 37, Central Lafourche 33
Ellender 51, Assumption 47
Evangel Christian Academy 50, Shreveport Northwood 38
French Settlement 68, Springfield 39
Holden 55, Christ Episcopal 38
Holy Savior Menard 73, Rapides 59
Jennings 67, Westlake 47
Kenner Discovery 49, Patrick Taylor 43
Kilbourne 71, River Oaks 55
Lake Arthur 52, Port Barre 46
Lakeshore 77, Pearl River 30
Lakeside 47, D’Arbonne Woods 45
Lakeview 56, Red River 54
Live Oak 56, Denham Springs 55
Mangham 81, General Trass (Lake Providence) 45
Mansfield 36, Loyola College Prep 35
Many 59, Winnfield 50
Marksville 44, Grant 34
NDHS 51, Westminster Christian 36
Natchitoches Central 51, Southwood 46
North Caddo 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 48
Northshore 60, Hammond 49
Oberlin 93, Basile 49
Phoenix 56, Grand Isle 19
Pleasant Hill 70, Evans 58
Ponchatoula 70, Fontainebleau 51
Port Allen 55, East Feliciana 48
RHS 62, LaGrange 52
Ruston 79, West Ouachita 40
Saint Paul’s 55, Mandeville 39
Scotlandville 57, Zachary 54
Shaw 69, John Curtis Christian 63
Shreveport Homeschool Sports 90, CHEF of Lousiana 58
Simpson 55, Hornbeck 53
Simsboro 98, Quitman 26
Singer 65, Fairview 60
Slidell 91, Covington 65
South Beauregard 64, Lake Charles College Prep 47
St. Amant 70, East Ascension 52
St. Edmund Catholic 55, Eunice 53
St. Helena 98, Sumner 41
St. James 63, Berwick 30
St. Louis 61, Iowa 56
St. Martinville 96, Erath 45
St. Thomas More 73, Northside 56
Sterlington 67, Union Parish 57
Thibodaux 55, Destrehan 47
Tioga 57, Bolton 26
University (Lab) 71, Parkview Baptist 68
Vinton 74, Kinder 36
Walker 81, Central – B.R. 63
Washington-Marion 75, North Vermilion 50
West Monroe 67, Ouachita Parish 64
White Castle 76, Ascension Christian School 23
Wossman 47, Carroll 37
Zwolle 65, Florien 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Breaux Bridge vs. Beau Chene, ccd.
Broadmoor vs. Liberty, ccd.
Brother Martin vs. Rummel, ccd.
Delhi Charter vs. Madison, ccd.
Doyline vs. Dodson, ccd.
False River Academy vs. Southern Lab, ccd.
Gibsland-Coleman vs. St. Mary’s, ccd.
Gueydan vs. Elton, ccd.
Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois, ccd.
Helen Cox vs. Sci Academy, ccd.
Holy Cross vs. Jesuit, ppd.
McKinley vs. North Central, ccd.
Minden vs. Huntington, ccd.
Pitkin vs. Elizabeth, ccd.
Plainview vs. South Cameron, ccd.
Southside vs. Barbe, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbeville 54, David Thibodaux 35
Atlanta 67, Calvin 43
Avoyelles Charter 64, Avoyelles 36
Baker 65, Parkview Baptist 55
Buckeye 49, Jena 35
Bunkie 46, Mamou 30
Caldwell Parish 67, Castor 47
Carroll 45, Wossman 26
Central Catholic 70, Covenant Christian Academy 25
Central Private 70, False River Academy 15
Choudrant 59, Weston 50
Delcambre 52, West St. Mary 29
East St. John 37, Central Lafourche 33
Ellender 56, Assumption 49
Evans 65, Pleasant Hill 41
Florien 60, Zwolle 47
Grand Lake 61, East Beauregard 37
Grant 48, Marksville 20
Highland Baptist 68, Hanson Memorial 31
Holy Savior Menard 77, Rapides 64
Hornbeck 65, Simpson 31
Jennings 67, Westlake 39
Kaplan 39, Crowley 31, OT
LaGrange 62, RHS 36
Lacassine 70, JS Clark Leadership Academy 33
Madison Prep 44, University (Lab) 30
Mansfield 43, Loyola College Prep 26
Many 51, Winnfield 49
Neville 54, Bastrop 32
Oakdale 72, Pickering 48
Oberlin 78, Basile 53
Patterson 41, Donaldsonville 38
Pearl River 39, St. Scholastica 37
Pineville 59, Alexandria 50
Plain Dealing 51, Calvary Baptist Academy 25
Plainview 50, Family Christian Academy 28
River Oaks 54, Kilbourne 21
Ruston 54, West Ouachita 18
Scotlandville 52, Zachary 43
Shreveport Northwood 99, Evangel Christian Academy 28
South Beauregard 70, Lake Charles College Prep 20
Southside 44, Barbe 32
St. Edmund Catholic 56, Eunice 31
St. James 42, Berwick 28
St. Louis 78, Iowa 28
St. Thomas More 64, Northside 24
Sulphur 58, Acadiana 42
Sumner 54, St. Helena 51
Thibodaux 29, Destrehan 26
Union Parish 46, Sterlington 29
Vandebilt Catholic 28, South Terrebonne 26
Vermilion Catholic 56, Centerville 39
Vinton 45, Kinder 42
Washington-Marion 30, North Vermilion 29
West Monroe 69, Ouachita Parish 52
White Castle 76, Ascension Christian School 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Breaux Bridge vs. Beau Chene, ccd.
C.E. Byrd vs. Parkway, ccd.
Captain Shreve vs. Airline, ccd.
Central – B.R. vs. Walker, ccd.
Central Private vs. Thrive, ccd.
Christ Episcopal vs. Holden, ccd.
Delhi Charter vs. Madison, ccd.
E.D. White vs. Lutcher, ccd.
Forest vs. Epps, ccd.
Franklin vs. Jeanerette, ccd.
Gibsland-Coleman vs. St. Mary’s, ccd.
Glenmora vs. Sacred Heart, ccd.
Gueydan vs. Elton, ccd.
Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois, ccd.
Haughton vs. Benton, ccd.
Haynes Academy vs. Terrebonne, ccd.
Mangham vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.
McKinley vs. Woodlawn (BR), ccd.
Minden vs. Huntington, ccd.
Negreet vs. Converse, ccd.
North Caddo vs. Jonesboro-Hodge, ccd.
Pitkin vs. Elizabeth, ccd.
Pointe Coupee Catholic vs. Slaughter, ccd.
Port Barre vs. Lake Arthur, ccd.
Rayville vs. Vidalia, ccd.
Southwood vs. Natchitoches Central, ccd.
Springfield vs. Varnado, ccd.
St. Martin’s vs. Bonnabel, ccd.
St. Martinville vs. Erath, ccd.
Tioga vs. Bolton, ccd.
West St. John vs. Country Day, ccd.
