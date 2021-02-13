High School Hoops: Boys, Girls scores from around the state

(AP) — A complete rundown of Friday’s prep basketball scores from around the state of Louisiana.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbeville 62, David Thibodaux 47

Alexandria 72, Pineville 38

Avoyelles Charter 63, Avoyelles 56

Bastrop 55, Neville 53

Benton 65, Haughton 53

Bonnabel 52, Chalmette 28

Buckeye 50, Jena 34

C.E. Byrd 56, Parkway 52

Calvin 61, Atlanta 58

Captain Shreve 63, Airline 28

Carver 71, S. B. Wright 48

Cecilia 61, Opelousas 60

Central Catholic 61, Covenant Christian Academy 13

Comeaux 64, Sam Houston 43

Crowley 49, Kaplan 31

Dutchtown 52, Woodlawn (BR) 49

ESA 55, Midland 28

East St. John 37, Central Lafourche 33

Ellender 51, Assumption 47

Evangel Christian Academy 50, Shreveport Northwood 38

French Settlement 68, Springfield 39

Holden 55, Christ Episcopal 38

Holy Savior Menard 73, Rapides 59

Jennings 67, Westlake 47

Kenner Discovery 49, Patrick Taylor 43

Kilbourne 71, River Oaks 55

Lake Arthur 52, Port Barre 46

Lakeshore 77, Pearl River 30

Lakeside 47, D’Arbonne Woods 45

Lakeview 56, Red River 54

Live Oak 56, Denham Springs 55

Mangham 81, General Trass (Lake Providence) 45

Mansfield 36, Loyola College Prep 35

Many 59, Winnfield 50

Marksville 44, Grant 34

NDHS 51, Westminster Christian 36

Natchitoches Central 51, Southwood 46

North Caddo 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 48

Northshore 60, Hammond 49

Oberlin 93, Basile 49

Phoenix 56, Grand Isle 19

Pleasant Hill 70, Evans 58

Ponchatoula 70, Fontainebleau 51

Port Allen 55, East Feliciana 48

RHS 62, LaGrange 52

Ruston 79, West Ouachita 40

Saint Paul’s 55, Mandeville 39

Scotlandville 57, Zachary 54

Shaw 69, John Curtis Christian 63

Shreveport Homeschool Sports 90, CHEF of Lousiana 58

Simpson 55, Hornbeck 53

Simsboro 98, Quitman 26

Singer 65, Fairview 60

Slidell 91, Covington 65

South Beauregard 64, Lake Charles College Prep 47

St. Amant 70, East Ascension 52

St. Edmund Catholic 55, Eunice 53

St. Helena 98, Sumner 41

St. James 63, Berwick 30

St. Louis 61, Iowa 56

St. Martinville 96, Erath 45

St. Thomas More 73, Northside 56

Sterlington 67, Union Parish 57

Thibodaux 55, Destrehan 47

Tioga 57, Bolton 26

University (Lab) 71, Parkview Baptist 68

Vinton 74, Kinder 36

Walker 81, Central – B.R. 63

Washington-Marion 75, North Vermilion 50

West Monroe 67, Ouachita Parish 64

White Castle 76, Ascension Christian School 23

Wossman 47, Carroll 37

Zwolle 65, Florien 54



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Breaux Bridge vs. Beau Chene, ccd.

Broadmoor vs. Liberty, ccd.

Brother Martin vs. Rummel, ccd.

Delhi Charter vs. Madison, ccd.

Doyline vs. Dodson, ccd.

False River Academy vs. Southern Lab, ccd.

Gibsland-Coleman vs. St. Mary’s, ccd.

Gueydan vs. Elton, ccd.

Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois, ccd.

Helen Cox vs. Sci Academy, ccd.

Holy Cross vs. Jesuit, ppd.

McKinley vs. North Central, ccd.

Minden vs. Huntington, ccd.

Pitkin vs. Elizabeth, ccd.

Plainview vs. South Cameron, ccd.

Southside vs. Barbe, ppd.



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbeville 54, David Thibodaux 35

Atlanta 67, Calvin 43

Avoyelles Charter 64, Avoyelles 36

Baker 65, Parkview Baptist 55

Buckeye 49, Jena 35

Bunkie 46, Mamou 30

Caldwell Parish 67, Castor 47

Carroll 45, Wossman 26

Central Catholic 70, Covenant Christian Academy 25

Central Private 70, False River Academy 15

Choudrant 59, Weston 50

Delcambre 52, West St. Mary 29

East St. John 37, Central Lafourche 33

Ellender 56, Assumption 49

Evans 65, Pleasant Hill 41

Florien 60, Zwolle 47

Grand Lake 61, East Beauregard 37

Grant 48, Marksville 20

Highland Baptist 68, Hanson Memorial 31

Holy Savior Menard 77, Rapides 64

Hornbeck 65, Simpson 31

Jennings 67, Westlake 39

Kaplan 39, Crowley 31, OT

LaGrange 62, RHS 36

Lacassine 70, JS Clark Leadership Academy 33

Madison Prep 44, University (Lab) 30

Mansfield 43, Loyola College Prep 26

Many 51, Winnfield 49

Neville 54, Bastrop 32

Oakdale 72, Pickering 48

Oberlin 78, Basile 53

Patterson 41, Donaldsonville 38

Pearl River 39, St. Scholastica 37

Pineville 59, Alexandria 50

Plain Dealing 51, Calvary Baptist Academy 25

Plainview 50, Family Christian Academy 28

River Oaks 54, Kilbourne 21

Ruston 54, West Ouachita 18

Scotlandville 52, Zachary 43

Shreveport Northwood 99, Evangel Christian Academy 28

South Beauregard 70, Lake Charles College Prep 20

Southside 44, Barbe 32

St. Edmund Catholic 56, Eunice 31

St. James 42, Berwick 28

St. Louis 78, Iowa 28

St. Thomas More 64, Northside 24

Sulphur 58, Acadiana 42

Sumner 54, St. Helena 51

Thibodaux 29, Destrehan 26

Union Parish 46, Sterlington 29

Vandebilt Catholic 28, South Terrebonne 26

Vermilion Catholic 56, Centerville 39

Vinton 45, Kinder 42

Washington-Marion 30, North Vermilion 29

West Monroe 69, Ouachita Parish 52

White Castle 76, Ascension Christian School 23



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Breaux Bridge vs. Beau Chene, ccd.

C.E. Byrd vs. Parkway, ccd.

Captain Shreve vs. Airline, ccd.

Central – B.R. vs. Walker, ccd.

Central Private vs. Thrive, ccd.

Christ Episcopal vs. Holden, ccd.

Delhi Charter vs. Madison, ccd.

E.D. White vs. Lutcher, ccd.

Forest vs. Epps, ccd.

Franklin vs. Jeanerette, ccd.

Gibsland-Coleman vs. St. Mary’s, ccd.

Glenmora vs. Sacred Heart, ccd.

Gueydan vs. Elton, ccd.

Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois, ccd.

Haughton vs. Benton, ccd.

Haynes Academy vs. Terrebonne, ccd.

Mangham vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.

McKinley vs. Woodlawn (BR), ccd.

Minden vs. Huntington, ccd.

Negreet vs. Converse, ccd.

North Caddo vs. Jonesboro-Hodge, ccd.

Pitkin vs. Elizabeth, ccd.

Pointe Coupee Catholic vs. Slaughter, ccd.

Port Barre vs. Lake Arthur, ccd.

Rayville vs. Vidalia, ccd.

Southwood vs. Natchitoches Central, ccd.

Springfield vs. Varnado, ccd.

St. Martin’s vs. Bonnabel, ccd.

St. Martinville vs. Erath, ccd.

Tioga vs. Bolton, ccd.

West St. John vs. Country Day, ccd.

