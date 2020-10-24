High School Football teams flock to Southeastern’s Strawberry Stadium to play games

HAMMOND, La. – With the absence of Southeastern football, the university has filled that void this fall by hosting around 18 high school football games at Strawberry Stadium.

“It’s been great just to see activity at Strawberry Stadium, see life in Strawberry Stadium. Having the high schools come here and giving them the opportunity since they’re limited to 25 percent capacity they are able to put a lot more people in here so it’s a win-win for both of us,” says Southeastern Athletic Director Jay Artigues.

With 7400 seats in Strawberry Stadium, each high school is allotted 925 tickets each to distribute throughout fanbases, allowing 1850 fans to attend games.

Schools typically rent out venues like Strawberry Stadium, but Southeastern Louisiana University Athletic Director Jay Artigues says given the losses already suffered because of the pandemic, that wasn’t an option this season.

Artigues says, “Because of COVID, this is new, we’re not charging anything. We’re letting the schools come in here and play here. They’re getting 100 percent of the gate, we’re doing the concessions. It’s a chance to give back to the community, to give back to the high schools.”

Artigues says that right now there are still about a dozen games still to be played at Strawberry Stadium this season.

He adds the university is committed to giving back in a manner that creates both a fun and safe game day experience for high school football fans and student-athletes.

“We’re doing all of the screening before we come into the stadium. We make sure we are following all of the social distancing, the masking, like you said, the sanitation stations. We have groups coming in to clean the restrooms and sanitize the restrooms throughout the day and after every ball game as well. So it’s been great and everybody has done a great job of just understanding the situation. It is different. It’s not the new normal. This is just going to be temporary,” says Artigues.

A great way for the university to be prepared for Southeastern’s spring football season.