MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 16: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on February 16, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Pelicans needed to snap a three game losing streak, and they turned to Zion to do it.

Zion Williamson scored 31 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and handed out 6 assists as New Orleans routed Memphis Tuesday night 114-113.

Josh Hart scored 27 points. He made six of 11 from three point land.

New Orleans outscored Memphis 38-23 in the third quarter.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy said Williamson is a quality ball handler.

The Pelicans host Portland Wednesday night at 8 at the Smoothie King Center.