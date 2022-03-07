NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is an additional one to the already successful Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The tournament has added the Walk-ons Champions club between the 17th and 18th holes. The club will be a two-story, air-conditioned facility.

Players will have to walk thru the club to get from the 17th green to the 18th tee box. Fans can high-five players as they walkthrough.

We talked with Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore Kids Foundation.

The purse has increased to $8.3 million.

This year’s event will be all-digital, no cash.

Last year, due to Covid 19, the event was limited to 10,000 fans per day. Steve Worthy thinks a tournament attendance record could be set.

One-third of the crowd, were making their first trip to the event.

Hurricane Ida took one thousand trees off the course, including the one in the middle of the fairway on the 11th. 250 have been replaced.