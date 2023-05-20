*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS –– Anthony Herron Jr. hit the first cycle by a Privateer in five years as New Orleans pulled away to a 14-4 victory in eight innings over the Nicholls Colonels in the regular season finale on Senior Day at Maestri Field.



The win ensures the Privateers will not be in the play-in game next Tuesday in Lake Charles. The home slate finished with a 20-6 mark for New Orleans.



DECISIONS

Jack Williams threw three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in the victory. The loss went to Michael Quevedo who allowed five runs in 2.1 innings.



It was a tight game early as there was no score heading into the third. The Colonels jumped on two Privateer errors to get the first run in. However, New Orleans formed a quick response with five runs in the bottom half.



Tyler Bischke started it off with a two-run homer. Herron then got the first part of his cycle, a two-run double later in the inning.



The score remained there until the fifth when Nicholls closed the gap with three runs. Xane Washington tripled in a run and Jayden Kay scored another on a single. Williams came in and got three ground ball outs to get the Privateers out of the inning still ahead.



New Orleans put the game out of reach with a six-run sixth inning. All nine men came to the plate and six scored on five hits and an error. Herron, who already added a base hit, brought in two more on a triple. Jeissy De la Cruz followed with a two-run homer to right.



After Miguel Useche singled in the eighth, Herron came up again with one out. He fouled off a two-strike pitch before delivering a towering two-run homer to left to cap the cycle and the game in a run rule victory.



It was the first cycle since Owen Magee did it against Nicholls in May 2018.



INSIDE THE BOX

Herron had four hits and six RBI on the day. Kasten Furr finished 4-for-5 with a double and three runs. Useche had three hits while Bischke and Tristan Moore each added two. Nolan Daniel threw a scoreless inning out of the pen. De la Cruz reached base three times and was 1-for-2.



NEXT UP

The Privateers will turn their attention to the Southland Tournament starting on Wednesday in Lake Charles. Time and opponent are yet to be determined.