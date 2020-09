NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 after stopping Aaron Jones (not pictured) of the Green Bay Packers on fourth down during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Saints are not a September team. They are an October one.

And, when one of their best players returns, and the month of October arrives, the Saints could put together several wins.

Here’s our Ed-itorial from WGNO news at 6 pm.

The Saints play at Detroit Sunday. Kickoff is Noon New Orleans time.