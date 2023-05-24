*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS — University of New Orleans golfer Henry Augenstein was named to the Southland Conference’s All-Academic first team on Tuesday.

Augenstein finished his master’s degree in Business Administration this spring with a 3.89 grade point average. Henry earned Privateer Silver honors this year and was given the Future Male Leadership award at this year’s BrUNO’s awards banquet earlier this month.

Henry is no stranger to academic success after being named a 2022 GCAA All-American Scholar, and a two-time Southern Conference Honor Roll member during his undergraduate career at Wofford. That success in the classroom continued during his time on the Lakefront when he was named to the Southland Commissioner’s Honor Roll last season.

On the course this season the South Carolina native played in fifteen rounds over the five tournaments with an average of 74.33. Augenstein finished in seventh place at this year’s Southland Championship after shooting a 217. Saving perhaps his best for last, the graduate student buried a 40-foot birdie on 17, before closing out his UNO career with another on 18 during round three, helping the Privateers finish second – their best finish at the Southland Championship in program history.

He becomes the eighth Southland All-Academic selection from the golf program since New Orleans joined the league prior to the 2013-2014 season.

HEAD COACH JEFF LORIO

“I’m incredibly happy for Henry. What a way to end his collegiate career! He has been a great asset to our program, and he really came into his own this Spring. He is truly deserving of this award and I could not be any more proud of him.”

SOUTHLAND ALL-ACADEMIC PRIVATEERS

2016-2017 Markus Kreiger One Team Announced

2017-2018 Homero de Toledo 1st Team

2018-2019 Max Hellstrom 1st Team

2019-2020 Max Hellstrom 1st Team

2020-2021 Thomas Artigas 2nd Team

2020-2021 Florian Moosmeier 2nd Team

2021-2022 Brady Bennett 1st Team

2022-2023 Henry Augenstein 1st Team