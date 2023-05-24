*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS — University of New Orleans golfer Henry Augenstein was named to the Southland Conference’s All-Academic first team on Tuesday. 

Augenstein finished his master’s degree in Business Administration this spring with a 3.89 grade point average. Henry earned Privateer Silver honors this year and was given the Future Male Leadership award at this year’s BrUNO’s awards banquet earlier this month. 

Henry is no stranger to academic success after being named a 2022 GCAA All-American Scholar, and a two-time Southern Conference Honor Roll member during his undergraduate career at Wofford. That success in the classroom continued during his time on the Lakefront when he was named to the Southland Commissioner’s Honor Roll last season.  

On the course this season the South Carolina native played in fifteen rounds over the five tournaments with an average of 74.33. Augenstein finished in seventh place at this year’s Southland Championship after shooting a 217.  Saving perhaps his best for last, the graduate student buried a 40-foot birdie on 17, before closing out his UNO career with another on 18 during round three, helping the Privateers finish second – their best finish at the Southland Championship in program history. 

He becomes the eighth Southland All-Academic selection from the golf program since New Orleans joined the league prior to the 2013-2014 season. 

HEAD COACH JEFF LORIO
“I’m incredibly happy for Henry. What a way to end his collegiate career! He has been a great asset to our program, and he really came into his own this Spring. He is truly deserving of this award and I could not be any more proud of him.” 

SOUTHLAND ALL-ACADEMIC PRIVATEERS
2016-2017        Markus Kreiger             One Team Announced
2017-2018        Homero de Toledo      1st Team
2018-2019        Max Hellstrom               1st Team
2019-2020        Max Hellstrom               1st Team
2020-2021        Thomas Artigas             2nd Team
2020-2021        Florian Moosmeier      2nd Team
2021-2022        Brady Bennett               1st Team
2022-2023        Henry Augenstein        1st Team 