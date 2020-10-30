Heisman hopeful Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

by: Brian Holland

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence greets fans as he arrives for the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry have restarted their efforts to raise funds for those affected from the coronavirus in his Georgia hometown and the area of Upstate South Carolina where their colleges are located. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following update this evening on quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

