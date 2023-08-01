NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Due to the current long-range forecast for the New Orleans area through the weekend, the team is making changes to the remaining open practices on the Training Camp Schedule. In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff the outdoor open portion of practice will be reduced to approximately one hour with the team taking the outdoor fields for team drills at approximately 10:00 a.m. The earlier portion of practice including stretching, individual and other drills will take place in the Saints indoor facility beginning at the regularly scheduled times and will be open to the media.

“The safety of our fans, team, staff and all those who work to make open practices possible are our first priority,” said Team President Dennis Lauscha. “Based on the Heat Warnings facing our community we have altered the practice schedule to allow our fans to show their support for the team while also reducing their exposure to the significant heat being forecasted over the coming days. Their attendance is a big boost for our players and coaches working hard on the field and we encourage all fans whose health will allow and have a ticket to attend.”

The revised Training Camp schedule will see gates open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at approximately 10:00 a.m. In addition, the private Club and Suite holder practice scheduled for this Wednesday, August 2 will be rescheduled to next Wednesday, August 9. Misters and fans have been installed in the bleachers to help reduce temperatures and shuttles are available for fans who do not wish to walk from the parking lot. The Saints encourage fans who are susceptible to heat related issues to please put their safety first and consider not attending. All tickets have been distributed for all open practice dates this Training Camp and the team will be reaching out to those ticket holders directly regarding these changes.

-Saints-

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts