NEW ORLEANS, La. – Up 20 points in the first half, the New Orleans men’s basketball program (6-18, SLC 3-10) saw a glorious comeback from McNeese in a 79-78 heartbreaker at Lakefront Arena Saturday evening.

Everything clicked for the Privateers, who were up 16-2 at just 15:28, in the first half. Shooting 62 percent from the field at 18-of-29 and 55 percent from long range, New Orleans closed out the half 49-29 over the Cowboys.

New Orleans was almost as efficient in the second half shooting 50 percent from the field at 12-of-24 and seeing most of their points (20) come from inside the paint. The Cowboys shot 58 percent from the field, however, and outscored the Privateers 50-29 to surpass them by one point in the final seconds of the game. Christian Shumate led McNeese with 21 points.

Four Privateers scored in double-figures. Tyson Jackson had 18 points and three rebounds to finish his third consecutive game with a team-high in double figures. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse finished with 15 points and five rebounds in 31 minutes of play, while Turk Vincent put up 13 points and five rebounds. Omarion Henry co-led the Privateers in rebounds with six in addition to 11 points. Marquez Cooper had six rebounds and also led the team with eight assists.

UP NEXT: The Privateers head to Commerce, Texas Thursday to face Texas A&M-Commerce once more at The Field House.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}