Healthy start: Saints injury report improves as New Orleans preps for Carolina

Four Saints who were inactive for the Christmas Day game against the Vikings practiced Wednesday as the Saints prep for Sunday’s game at Carolina.
Guards Nick Easton and Andrus Peat, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown practiced full. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) was limited in practice.
Hendrickson is third in the NFL in quarterback sacks with 12.5.
Tight end Josh Hill (hand) and safety Marcus Williams (ankle) did not practice.
Running back Latavius Murray (quad) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (knee) were also limited in practice.
Sunday’s game at Carolina kicks off at 3:25 pm New Orleans time.