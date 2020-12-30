Healthy start: Saints injury report improves as New Orleans preps for Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Four Saints who were inactive for the Christmas Day game against the Vikings practiced Wednesday as the Saints prep for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Guards Nick Easton and Andrus Peat, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown practiced full. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) was limited in practice.

Hendrickson is third in the NFL in quarterback sacks with 12.5.

Tight end Josh Hill (hand) and safety Marcus Williams (ankle) did not practice.

Running back Latavius Murray (quad) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (knee) were also limited in practice.

Sunday’s game at Carolina kicks off at 3:25 pm New Orleans time.