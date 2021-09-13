HEADING HOME: Tulane Football to Take on UAB at Yulman Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Tulane University football team will return home for its non-conference matchup with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) inside Yulman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Green Wave’s return to Yulman Stadium is part of the institution’s return to campus plan and occurs just 27 days after Hurricane Ida.

“The Green Wave football team’s return to Yulman Stadium puts an exclamation point on the fact that Tulane is back in business,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “We are resuming normal operations, including in-person classes, hands-on research and on-site work. We are ready to continue our winning ways in all dimensions of university life. This includes welcoming home end cheering on our student-athletes. Roll Wave!”

Hurricane Ida forced Tulane to play its season opener against Oklahoma and Saturday’s game against Morgan State on the road. Both contests had originally been scheduled as home games. The Green Wave’s matchup with UAB will mark the first game inside Yulman Stadium this year.

“We are thankful we are able to return home to New Orleans and compete in Yulman Stadium once again,” said Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen. “It has taken a remarkable effort by so many over the past month to get the City of New Orleans, and our campus, back up and running. Everyone associated with Tulane athletics, and particularly our student-athletes, have tremendous appreciation for the hard work allowing our return to campus so quickly.

“We also extend our gratitude to everyone in Birmingham for welcoming us with open arms over the past few weeks. From the Sheraton Hotel, our friends at UAB, the many athletic practice facilities we have used, and certainly Legion Field, Birmingham has been a wonderful home away from home for the 300 student-athletes and staff who have been relocated since Hurricane Ida.”

The game will take place the same weekend as students move back into their residence halls on the uptown campus, meaning some logistics will change from normal game day operations. Parking and tailgating on-campus will not be allowed for the UAB game. Parking accommodations for off-campus sites will be announced in the coming days. Additionally, limited concessions and food selections will be available in the concourse and in the Glazer Family Club.

As previously announced, all fans in attendance must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue. Fans should stay tuned to the Tulane Game Day Website for all game day announcements, updates and protocols.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}