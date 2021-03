NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.

NFL Network will broadcast the game.

The league is a major partner in the game, as are Tulane and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.