NEW ORLEANS — The Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is announcing a multi-year partnership with Allstate as its exclusive title sponsor. It will be known hereafter, as the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to partner with Allstate in this transformative sponsorship,” said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Co-Founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. “Allstate’s meaningful commitment will significantly advance our shared values of expanding HBCU opportunity and promoting HBCU excellence.”

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. It is held annually during Black History Month in New Orleans,

Louisiana and broadcast live on NFL Network. Later in the week, athletes will be featured in the NFL HBCU Combine. The week-long celebration of Black culture and history concludes with the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair.

“For more than a century, HBCUs have produced incredible athletes, and we appreciate the opportunity to help showcase, support, and create meaningful opportunities for the top players through our exclusive title sponsorship,” said Dan Keats, director of consumer marketing and sponsorship at Allstate.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair provides job opportunities for HBCU juniors, seniors, and recent graduates, becoming one of the largest HBCU career fairs in the nation. Students get to connect with the nation’s top employers, hear keynote speeches and interact with expert panels. This past year, nearly 1,500 students from 49 different HBCUs attended, networking with over 100 of the nation’s top employers.

“The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is all about opportunity. We thank Allstate for their commitment to the HBCU community,” said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2012 inductee James “Shack” Harris. Together, we continue our march to lift others and make a meaningful difference.”

{Courtesy: Release from HBCU Legacy Bowl}