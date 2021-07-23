Haynesworth Named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University sophomore offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth was named to the Preseason Watch List for the 2021 Rimington Trophy on Friday.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.

Haynesworth received the recognition after starting in all 12 games for the Green Wave at center last season.

In those 12 games, Haynesworth helped Tulane average 217.1 rushing yards per game in 2020 – a figure that led the American Athletic Conference. Following the year, he was named second team all-conference.



Haynesworth’s recognition to the Rimington Trophy Watch List adds to a growing list of preseason awards. Earlier this summer, he was selected to the AAC preseason all-league teams by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

