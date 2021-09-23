Haynes wins hard-fought contest over Fisher Thursday night at Joe Yenni

METAIRIE, La. — A Haynes touchdown and two-point conversion in the middle of the 4th quarter helps the Yellow Jackets defeat Fisher, 14-12 at Joe Yenni Stadium Thursday night.

Haynes improves to 2-0 on the young 2021 season.

As for the Fisher Gators, Thursday marked their first football game since the school and Lafitte area were devastated by Hurricane Ida.

The team practiced for the first time since the storm this week at their new, temporary home at John Ehret.

They start the season off, 1-0 but will be back in action next week against Kenner Discovery.