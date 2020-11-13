Haynes rallies late to knock off Thomas Jefferson Thursday night

HARVEY, La. – Down 14-12 through 3 quarters, the Haynes Academy Yellow Jackets started the 4th quarter with a nice drive, capped off by a 20 yard touchdown run by Ari Currera.

The 2-point conversion attempt would fail and Haynes would lead by just 6 points with minutes to go.

After back and forth efforts from both defenses, Thomas Jefferson would get the ball back at their own 10 with 2 minutes left in the ball game.

They would get as far as the 30 and the Yellow Jackets defense would hold.

Haynes defeats Thomas Jefferson Thursday night, 18-14.

