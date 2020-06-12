Haskin tops Louisiana stars in day two of MLB draft

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tulane outfielder Hudson Haskin, a five tool outfielder who it .372 in 2019, tops Louisiana stars picked in day two of the five round Major League baseball draft.

Haskin was picked 39th overall, in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles. The signing bonus for that slot is $1.91 million. Haskin is a draft eligible sophomore.

LSU pitcher Cole Henry, who sported a 1.89 earned run average in 19 innings in 2020, was the 55th pick in the draft, in the second round, by the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

7 picks later, at the end of the second round, in Competitive Balance B, the Detroit Tigers selected LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera. Cabrera hit 22 homers at LSU. He played at John Curtis Christian School, before transferring to Parkview Baptist for his senior season.

In the fourth round, LSU commitment Beck Way, a right handed pitcher was selection number 129 overall by the New York Yankees.

In the 5th round, three more from Louisiana were selected. Northwestern State pitcher Logan Hoffman was the 138th overall selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pick #150 overall was UNO pitcher Eric Orze to the New York Mets. One pick later, University of Louisiana at Lafayette shortstop Hayden Cantrelle was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers.