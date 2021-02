NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees was supposed to announce his future plans shortly after the Super Bowl but there has yet to be an announcement.

–Video via NBC Sports–

Your browser does not support iframes.