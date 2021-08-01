Harrison Finishes Seventh In Men’s High Jump

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Juvaughn Harrison of Team United States competes in the Men’s High Jump Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

TOKYO – In the most competitive high jump final in the history of the Olympics, LSU jumper JuVaughn Harrison took seventh with a final clearance of 7’ 7.25” (2.33 meters). The contest took place at Olympic Stadium on Sunday night in Japan, and Sunday morning in America.

It wasn’t the cleanest day for Harrison, but he sure showed some grit and heart in the competition. He opened with two clearances of 7’ 2.25” (2.19 meters) and 7’ 4.25” (2.24 meters) to start the event before he ran into a little trouble. He missed his first two attempts at the height of 7’ 5.25” (2.27 meters), but responded by clearing the bar on a must make third attempt to remain in the competition.

At the next two heights, bars of 7’ 6.50” (2.30 meters) and 7’ 7.25” (2.33 meters), he missed his first attempt, but came back with convincing clearances to move on. After his clearance of 7’ 7.25”, he was one of seven men remaining in the competition.

Harrison chose to pass at a height of 7’ 8.50” (2.35 meters). There was basically no reason for him to attempt the height if he wanted the best chance to medal with five of the previous competitors already clearing the height, and all five had the advantage over Harrison in regards to countback misses.

The bar then escalated to 7’ 9.25” (2.37 meters). Harrison took one attempt at that height, which would have been a personal best. He missed once at that height before passing to the final height of 7’ 10” (2.39 meters), which was the Olympic record. Five other men in the competition attempted the height of 7’ 10” as well, but no one was able to clear it. Harrison took two attempts at it but was unable to clear.

Harrison finished seventh due to countback misses. He now focuses his attention on earning his first career Olympic medal as he is set to compete in the final of the men’s long jump at 8:20 p.m. CT on Sunday evening. The event will take place in Japan on Monday morning.

