MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, La’Damian Webb ran for two scores and South Alabama overcame a slow start to beat Southeast Louisiana 35-17 on Saturday.

The Jaguars (1-1) were locked in a 7-7 tie after a pair of punts and an interception on their first possession of the third quarter but they scored on four straight possessions to pull away from their FCS opponent, who tacked on 10 late points.

Webb’s fist touchdown tied the game at 7 and his second, a 13-yard scamper, started the second-half onslaught.

Webb ran for 81 yards on seven carries. Kentrel Bullock had 82 on 14 with an 8-yard TD to make it 21-7. Bradley and Caullin Lacy teamed up for an 84-yard catch-and-run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Lacy had eight catches for 138 yards.

The Jaguars ended up with 509 yards, 322 in the second half.

The Lions (0-2) had 412 yards, 350 passing. Ivan Drobacky opened the scoring with a 4-yard reception from Zach Clement to cap a 93-yard drive. Harlan Dixon closed the scoring with a 1-yard plunge at the end of an 80-yard drive.

