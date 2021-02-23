Hardball fest: click here for the schedule for the WGNO baseball classic

The WGNO baseball classic is this weekend, featuring 9 times at various sites.
The tournament features some of the top high school baseball teams from around the metro area.
Here’s the schedule:
Thursday:
At Chalmette – 5:30 pm Lakeshore vs Jesuit
At Kirsch Rooney – 6:30 pm Hahnville vs Brother Martin
At Holy Cross – 6:30 pm Fontainebleau vs Holy Cross
At Shaw – 6:00 pm St Aug vs Shaw
Friday:
At Chalmette – 4:00 pm St Aug vs Lakeshore, 7:00 pm Jesuit vs Chalmette
At Kirsch-Rooney – 6:30 pm Fontainebleau vs Brother Martin
At Holy Cross – 6:30 pm Holy Cross vs Hahnville
Saturday:
At Chalmette – 10:00 am Chalmette vs St Aug, 1:00 pm Lakeshore vs Brother Martin, 4:00 pm Brother Martin vs Holy Cross, 7:00 pm Chalmette vs Holy Cross
At Kirsch-Rooney – 11:00 am Jesuit vs Hahnville, 3:00 pm Jesuit vs Fontainebleau
At Shaw – 11:00 Shaw vs Fontainebleau, 3:00 pm Shaw vs Hahnville
Complete updates at wgno.com.
Highlights on WGNO news, and on Friday Night Sports, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works, on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.