Hardball fest: click here for the schedule for the WGNO baseball classic

The WGNO baseball classic is this weekend, featuring 9 times at various sites.

The tournament features some of the top high school baseball teams from around the metro area.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday:

At Chalmette – 5:30 pm Lakeshore vs Jesuit

At Kirsch Rooney – 6:30 pm Hahnville vs Brother Martin

At Holy Cross – 6:30 pm Fontainebleau vs Holy Cross

At Shaw – 6:00 pm St Aug vs Shaw

Friday:

At Chalmette – 4:00 pm St Aug vs Lakeshore, 7:00 pm Jesuit vs Chalmette

At Kirsch-Rooney – 6:30 pm Fontainebleau vs Brother Martin

At Holy Cross – 6:30 pm Holy Cross vs Hahnville

Saturday:

At Chalmette – 10:00 am Chalmette vs St Aug, 1:00 pm Lakeshore vs Brother Martin, 4:00 pm Brother Martin vs Holy Cross, 7:00 pm Chalmette vs Holy Cross

At Kirsch-Rooney – 11:00 am Jesuit vs Hahnville, 3:00 pm Jesuit vs Fontainebleau

At Shaw – 11:00 Shaw vs Fontainebleau, 3:00 pm Shaw vs Hahnville

Complete updates at wgno.com.

Highlights on WGNO news, and on Friday Night Sports, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works, on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.