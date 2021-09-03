Hard hit: River Parish football feels the effects of Hurricane Ida

Schools in the river parishes west of New Orleans aren’t sure when fall sports, including football, will resume in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The eye of the storm passed over the area late Sunday night, leaving widespread damage.

At Riverside Academy in Reserve, the press box at Mickey Roussel Field was taken down by high winds.

Damage was extensive at St Charles Catholic in LaPlace. The baseball scoreboard was completely blown away.

At Dupuy Memorial Stadium, a light standard fell on the concession stand. And, lights on the east side of the stadium were leaning. Head coach and athletic director Wayne Stein said the entire lighting system at the football stadium will have to be replaced.

Here’s our interview with coach Stein Friday afternoon.

Riverside Academy football coach Kevin Dizer talked to WGNO Sports Friday afternoon, via zoom.

WGNO Sports also spoke to East St John head coach Brandon Brown via zoom.