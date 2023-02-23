HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Parkview Baptist held off Archbishop Hannan for a 2-1 win in the Division III girl’s soccer state championship game Thursday night at Strawberry Stadium.

The Eagles struck first courtesy of a Chelsea Holden goal in the 20th minute to give Parkview Baptist the 1-0 advantage.

In the 35th minute, Hannan would respond with a goal on a Kaitlyn Brady free kick from midfield. Brady’s shot appeared to be corralled by the Parkview goalie but was ruled a goal because the ball crossed the goal line.

The Eagles would put the game away in the second half with Chelsea Holden scoring her second goal of the night in the 51st minute to give Parkview Baptist the 2-1 lead.

Ella Kate Johnston was named Most Outstanding Player.

For the second year in a row, the Archbishop Hannan Hawks fall in the Division III state championship game.