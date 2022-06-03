HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tanner Hall struck out nine in eight innings for his ninth win of the season and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss beat Army 2-0 in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Hall retired the first 11 batters, including six strikeouts, to help ensure the Golden Eagles’ eighth shutout of the season.

He also retired the final seven batters he faced, including a 10-pitch seventh and a seven-pitch eighth.

“My changeup was definitely on today. Everything felt comfortable. I had pretty good command of my fastball and it helped to play off of that early on. I thought they were ahead with their swings and that gave me a sense of confidence out there that helped fuel me out there,” said Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.

“I think he had a changeup that would’ve got big leaguers out today. I played 10 years of pro ball and that what’s I saw. It was a good, late action changeup. Hitters weren’t picking it up, although they were trying to. We really couldn’t get into the timing of our swing, and we couldn’t even get into the right timing on our bunts. We had a tough time with him. He’s really good,” said Army head coach Adam Foster.

Landon Harper entered in the ninth for his 12th save.

Southern Miss opened the scoring on Christopher Sargent’s RBI double off the top of the left-field wall in the fifth inning.

Gabe Montenegro, who broke the school record for singles (239), had a leadoff single in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error.

