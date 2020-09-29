Hall Named Offensive Coordinator of the Week by Athlon Sports

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team continued to receive national praise for its performance this past Saturday, as Green Wave assistant Will Hall was named Coordinator of the Week by Athlon Sports following the team’s 66-24 win over Southern Miss.

Hall earned the weekly honor after he directed the Green Wave offense to their highest scoring total since the 2016 season. The Green Wave finished the day with 556 yards of total offense. The Green Wave averaged 7.5 yards per play and scored nine touchdowns.

Tulane running backs rushed for 414 yards on the ground and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. The Green Wave closed out the game on a high note, as they scored on eight of their final 10 possessions.

The Green Wave returns to action on Oct. 8, as it heads to Houston for a nationally-televised matchup with the Cougars on ESPN.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}