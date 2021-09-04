HALFTIME: Sooners score 30 unanswered points to take a 37-14 lead over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NORMAN, Ok (WGNO) – The Oklahoma Sooners scored 30 unanswered points to take a 37-14 lead over Tulane at the half in Norman.

Tulane got off to a hot start on both sides of the ball. Jadon Canady picked off Spencer Rattler’s second pass attempt of the season.

The Green Wave cashed in on the turnover when Michael Pratt found Cameron Carroll in the backfield to take a 7-0 lead.

Tulane’s second possession ended with a 15-yard touchdown run courtesy of Jaetavian Toles, giving the Green Wave a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt fumbled three times in the first half. The Green Wave defense held Oklahoma to three field goals following each takeaway.

The Sooners first three touchdowns all came on the ground.

Follow along for live updates from the game on our live blog here.