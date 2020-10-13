Halftime: Saints trail Chargers 20-10

Drew Brees led a 2-minute drive capped off by his one-yard leap into the endzone with :14 seconds remaining in the first half. The Saints other points came courtesy of a 48-yard Wil Lutz field goal on the final play of the first quarter.

Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert is 9 of 13 for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers third touchdown was set up when Nasir Adderley picked off Brees and returned it 34 yards to the 1-yard line.

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.

The Saints lost guard Nick Easton to a concussion in the second quarter.