Halftime: Saints score last 10 points to take lead over Packers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of empty seats prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Drew Brees threw a 10 yards touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders with six seconds to play in the half, as the Saints lead Green Bay 17-13 at the break.

Brees is 14 of 17 for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11 yard TD pass to Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has 61 yards receiving, and 56 yards rushing the first half.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 9 of 14 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints lost starting right guard Andrus Peat to an apparent ankle injury on the club’s final drive of the first half.