Halftime: Saints score last 10 points to take lead over Packers

Drew Brees threw a 10 yards touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders with six seconds to play in the half, as the Saints lead Green Bay 17-13 at the break.
Brees is 14 of 17 for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11 yard TD pass to Alvin Kamara.
Kamara has 61 yards receiving, and 56 yards rushing the first half.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 9 of 14 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.
The Saints lost starting right guard Andrus Peat to an apparent ankle injury on the club’s final drive of the first half.