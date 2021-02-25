Hahnville, Holy Cross, Jesuit, St Aug post wins in WGNO baseball classic

The 8th annual WGNO baseball classic is underway.

At Kirsch-Rooney stadium, tournament host Brother Martin fell to Hahnville 4-2.

The Tigers got outstanding pitching from starter Landon Cortez, who pitched five innings, and Seth Whitney who picked up a two inning, 1 hit, 5 strikeout save.

Collin Zeringue was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

At Shaw, St Aug took advantage of 15 walks by Eagle pitchers to post an 11-6 win., The Purple Knights got three in the first inning, and a run in the second, and cruised to victory.

At Chalmette high school, Jesuit defeated Lakeshore 12-1. Junior pitcher Holden Hess tossed 5 innings, of 7 strikeout baseball.

Collin Loupe, Tripp Haddad, and Zack Casebonne each had 2 hits.

At Holy Cross park, the Tigers rallied from 6 nothing down to defeat Fontainebleau 13-6. Junior Andrew Bradley came on in the second inning, and pitched 5.2 innings of shutout baseball to notch the victory.

“Andrew did a great job of throwing strikes,” said Tigers head coach Andy Cannizaro. “He was tremendous.”

Tiger center fielder Todd Cannatella had 2 hits, and Colin Cure smacked a three run homer for Holy Cross.

Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday.

Friday:

At Chalmette – 4:00 pm St Aug vs Lakeshore, 7:00 pm Jesuit vs Chalmette

At Kirsch-Rooney – 6:30 pm Fontainebleau vs Brother Martin

At Holy Cross – 6:30 pm Holy Cross vs Hahnville

Saturday:

At Chalmette – 10:00 am Chalmette vs St Aug, 1:00 pm Lakeshore vs Brother Martin, 4:00 pm Brother Martin vs Holy Cross, 7:00 pm Chalmette vs Holy Cross

At John Ryan Stadium – 11:00 am Jesuit vs Hahnville, 3:00 pm Jesuit vs Fontainebleau – games were moved from Kirsch-Rooney Stadium to allow more fans to attend. Number will grow from 80 to 325 at John Ryan Stadium.

At Shaw – 11:00 Shaw vs Fontainebleau, 3:00 pm Shaw vs Hahnville

Complete updates at wgno.com.

Highlights on WGNO news, and on Friday Night Sports, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works, on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.