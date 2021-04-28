Hacked! No call on Zion sinks Pelicans at Denver

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

In the finals seconds at Denver, in a two point game, New Orleans forced a turnover.

Brandon Ingram drove to the basket, fed Zion Williamson, who was then hacked on the arm by Nikola Jokic.

Zion should have been at the line in the final seconds with a chance to make two free throws and tie the game.

But, there was no whistle, and Denver won 114-112.

Here’s Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy with reporters after the game.

Lonzo Ball had a triple double for New Orleans. Ball had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Pelicans play at Oklahoma City Thursday night. Tip off is 8.