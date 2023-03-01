HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — St. Louis Catholic defeated Vandebilt Catholic, 61-51 in the Division II select semi-finals Wednesday night at the University Center.

St. Louis Catholic’s Paris Guillory totaled 41 points and 20 rebounds in the Saints’ win.

Her 41-point output shattered the record for most points scored in a playoff game. The record was previously held by Kim Mulkey when she played for Hammond High school back in 1980.

Guillory shot 10/25 from the field, 3/6 from three, and was 18/22 from the free throw line.

Vandebilt Catholic took a 4-point lead into the half, but were plagued by a poor shooting performance in the third quarter. The Terriers were 1/11 from the field (9.1%) and were outscored 15-4 in the frame.

Vandebilt Catholic’s Makayla Charles led the Terriers with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Charles was the only player in the Vandebilt Catholic rotation to reach double-figures.

The Terriers season comes to an end at 21-3 (22-5 including the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic). Vandebilt Catholic graduates just one senior and returns a young, talented bunch next season.

St. Louis Catholic will compete for their third Division II select state title Saturday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Lafayette Christian and Peabody.