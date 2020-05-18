Guice, Basketball Teams to Face LSU Students in Esports ‘Showdown’

GAINESVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 07: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers rushes for yardage during the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE — Members of the LSU Basketball teams and former LSU Football all-America running back Derrius Guice will take part in an NBA 2K20 tournament dubbed the “2020 LSU Tiger Showdown presented by Tony Chachere’s” on May 28-29.

Registration is now open to LSU students with a valid LSU.edu email address. Visit events.LSUesports.net to register by May 27.

All competitors must have access to an Xbox to participate. Rules and format for the tournament are available at events.LSUesports.net.

Single-elimination bracket play for the tournament will begin on Thursday, May 28, approximately 6 p.m. CT, with play concluding on Friday, May 29.

LSU Athletics’ esports software provider Mainline will administer the tournament, provide video production, and stream Friday’s semifinal and final-round action via Twitch.

Among shoutcasters for the tournament’s live stream will be Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and LSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nikki Fargas .

Along with Guice, who will be entering his third season as a member of the Washington Redskins, multiple members of the LSU men’s and women’s basketball team and student staff are expected to participate.

The winner of the tournament will receive a Tony Chachere’s prize pack along with the opportunity to go on a private tour of the Tony Chachere’s facility with a $250 shopping spree to the Tony Chachere’s on-site store.

Esports continues to see a rise in popularity on the LSU campus and beyond. Six days after LSU Football won the national championship this past January, a three-person team representing LSU defeated Florida State in the Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) Power Five Esports Invitational held in New York. The winning team advanced through a qualifying tournament hosted by LSU Athletics and Mainline in November of 2019.

Courtesy: LSUsports.net