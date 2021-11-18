Guggenheim scores 3 TDs, Nicholls upsets SE Louisiana 45-42

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Collin Guggenheim rushed for 266 yards, scored three touchdowns and barreled for critical first downs in the final three minutes as Nicholls upset Southeastern Louisiana 45-42.

The victory in the intense rivalry game dashed Southeastern Louisiana’s Southland Conference title hopes and dampened their playoff chances.

Cole Kelley threw for 385 yards with three touchdowns for the Lions and ran for a TD that pulled within 45-42.

A 44-yard field goal try sailed wide, however, and the Lions now must wait to see if they earn an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.