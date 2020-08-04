Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. out with left knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. for whatever remains of this season after he hurt his left knee.

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Jackson was hurt when he landed awkwardly after making contact with an opponent while contesting a shot.

Further evaluation found a meniscus tear in his left knee. Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

But the Grizzlies, 0-3 in their seeding games, are trying to protect a two-game lead over Portland to hold onto the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and avoid play-in games for the postseason.