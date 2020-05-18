Griffin: Pelicans working on assumption of home games without fans

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin said until the NBA says otherswise, New Orleans will operate under the assumption that home games will happen, and without fans.

The possibility of satellite sites, such as Las Vegas and Orlando, that could host a multiple of teams has reportedly been discussed. But, Griffin said he will continue to plan for home games at the Smoothie King Center.

Griffin said that 7 players attended the first day of workouts at the Pelicans facility. He said that each player was allowed in the facility for 2 hours, including one hour on the court and one hour in the weight room. Three players worked in one group, four in the other.

Griffin, when asked, would not identify who was working out. But, he did say that Zion Williamson and Kenrich Williams have been at the facility during the NBA’s hiatus, continuing to rehab injuries.

Griffin said he did not want players out of market to travel to New Orleans until it was safe.

Griffin said when the facility opened, it was to “an overwhelming standard of cleanliness.”

The Pelicans were three and a half games behind Memphis for the 8th and final playoff spot, with 18 games to play before play was halted in response to Covid 19.

He said the schedule will change, and that the schedule the Pelicans were to play over the last 18 games was advantageous.

Griffin said a potential December start to the 2020-2021 NBA season would be advantageous for the Pelicans.

He said the Pelicans are in a market where “football is king.”