NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Isidore Newman School will forfeit all boys basketball victories the last three seasons, including back-to-back boys state basketball championships.

As part of the penalties handed down by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, the school said it will not be eligible for postseason play in the 2023-2024 season, and, head basketball coach Randy Livingston, according to the school, is suspended from “all coaching related duties for one calendar year.”

The school sent a letter to the families of middle and upper school students on Monday.

The school said it received notice “of rule violation for recruiting.”

The school said it will make a formal appeal.

More on WGNO news tonight after Monday Night Football.

Latest Posts