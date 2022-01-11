Green Wave Welcomes No. 24 USF Wednesday Night

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball (8-4, 0-1) will look to bounce back as it hosts 24th-ranked South Florida (11-4, 1-0) on Wednesday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Bulls is set for 6 p.m. CT in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Bulls will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This will be the 47th all-time meeting between Tulane and USF. The Green Wave trails the series 19-27 and has lost the last 18 matchups against Bulls. Tulane is 9-11 at home against USF and holds a 16-26 record under Head Coach Lisa Stockton. The Green Wave and the Bulls squared off three times last season with the final matchup coming in the American Athletic Conference Tournament when Tulane lost by a slim margin 51-47. The last time the Wave topped the Bulls came on December 17, 2009, when Tulane defeated USF 76-72 in Tampa, Florida.



Four players are averaging double figures in the scoring column for the Olive and Blue with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 14.4 and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native ranks second in the AAC in rebounding and fifth in scoring. Krystal Freeman follows with 12.9 points and 7.9 boards per contest while Dynah Jones is averaging 12.5 points. Arsula Clark rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 10.8 and 4.3 assists per game.



Tulane is coming off its first home loss of the season after falling to UCF 54-47 in the conference opener on Wednesday, January 5. The Green Wave were led by Freeman who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to record her fifth double-double of the season and the 27th of her career. Jones followed with 12 points of her own while Ursin matched a career-high on the glass with 15 rebounds. Ursin is the first player to grab 15 boards in a game for Tulane since Freeman did it against Southeastern on December 19, 2020.



The Green Wave is 5-1 at home with wins over Southeastern Louisiana, TCU, South Alabama, Troy and Wofford so far this season. Tulane is averaging 75.0 points per game in home contests and outscoring its opponents by an average of 10.2 points. The Green Wave is also dominating the glass averaging 51.7 boards and outrebounding opponents by 13.4 rebounds per game in Uptown.



USF is coming off a 61-46 victory on the road over Cincinnati in its AAC-opener on Wednesday, January 5. Three players scored in double figures for the Bulls in the win as Elena Tsineke led the team with 21 points. The Bulls also took care of business on the boards outrebounding the Bearcats 47-25 in the contest. Tsineke leads USF averaging 13.9 points per game while Bethany Mununga paces the Bulls and the conference on the glass with 11.8 rebounds per contest. USF leads the league in three-point field goal defense limiting its opponents to 28.1 percent shooting beyond the arc. The Bulls come enter the matchup with a 6-4 record away from home including 2-2 in true road games.



Following its matchup with USF, the Green Wave will travel to Dallas to take on SMU on Saturday, January 15. Tipoff between Tulane and the Mustangs is set for 2 p.m. CT.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}