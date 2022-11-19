NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Women’s Basketball returns to Uptown to host Sam Houston for a nonconference battle on Sunday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Bearkats is set for 6 p.m. inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



Fans can watch the game between the Green Wave and the Jaguars on ESPN+ by clicking HERE. You can also listen live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This marks the fourth all-time meeting between Tulane and Sam Houston. The Wave holds a 2-1 advantage over the Bearkats in the series with both victories coming at home. Tulane has never lost to Sam Houston in Uptown as it won the first meeting of the series 68-58 in 1989 and the most recent matchup 65-57 in 2013.

In her 29th year at the helm of the Green Wave, head coach Lisa Stockton has only face the Sam Houston Bearkats once during her time at Tulane. The Green Wave won that matchup in the first round of the WNIT on March 21, 2013.



Tulane is coming off a 79-46 road victory at South Alabama on Thursday. Kyren Whittington led all scorers in the game with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting including three made three-pointers. Freshman Amira Mabry also posted her first double-digit scoring effort with 11 points along with seven rebounds. Eleven different players scored for Tulane in the victory over the Jaguars. All 12 players also pulled down at least one rebound as the Green Wave outrebounded South Alabama 50-36.



Sam Houston is coming off its first win of the season after defeating Jarvis Christian 101-55 at home on Wednesday. Four players scored in double figures for the Bearkats in the victory with guard Chyna Allen leading the team with 28 points on 11-of-17 from the field and 4-of-6 from downtown. Sam Houston is 0-1 on the road so far this season with a loss in the season-opener at Auburn 76-90 on November 8.



Following the matchup with the Bearkats, Tulane will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico, for the Cancun Challenge. The Green Wave will play two games in the tournament both tipping off at 8 p.m. CT. First Tulane will face Northern Iowa on Thursday followed by a matchup with Central Michigan Friday night.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}