Green Wave Travel to Team Race Championships

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University sailing team will compete in the LaserPerformance College Sailing Team Race Nationals on Wednesday and Thursday, June 2-3, in Annapolis, Md.



The starting skipper-crew pairings for the Green Wave are as follows, freshmen Marcus Huttunen and Gillian Perrell, sophomores Cameron Giblin and Lydia Brown and freshmen Thad Lettsome and Andrea Riefkohl-Gonzalez.



The reserves that will also travel with the team are juniors Ciara Rodriguez-Horan and Grace Siwicki, sophomore Kit Stoll and freshman Mia Hanes.



Rodriguez-Horan, Siwicki, Riefkohl-Gonzalez and Hanes were all part of the Tulane team that finished second in the ICSA Women’s Championship two weeks ago.



An explanation of the event format and the history of the race can be found here: https://collegesailing.org/championships/team-race



2021 marks the first time Tulane will compete in this regatta.



Follow Tulane sailing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook­, Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}