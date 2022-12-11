NEW ORLEANS – A pair of significant scoring runs helped Tulane University Women’s Basketball race past Southern 67-52 in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Sunday. The Green Wave used runs of 11-0 in the second quarter and 15-0 in the third to hold off the Jaguars and improve to 7-3 on the season.



Three players tallied double figures in scoring for Tulane as Dynah Jones led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The New Orleans native also added four rebounds and a pair of assists. Kahia Warmsley followed with her second consecutive double-digit scoring performance finishing with 13 points to go with five rebounds. Freshman Amira Mabry rounded out the top scorers for the Wave shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor to tally 12 points while adding six rebounds.



The Green Wave put forth a strong effort on the glass outrebounding the Jaguars 48-24. Marta Galic led all players with 12 rebounds marking her fifth game this season with double-digit rebounds.



After a slow start by the Wave and the Jaguars in the opening three minutes, a three by Rachel Hakes sparked an 11-0 run by Tulane to take a 16-5 advantage. Hakes and Jones combined for 10 points in the first quarter to help the Green Wave hold a 16-7 lead at the end of the frame.

Tulane and Southern exchanged buckets through the first six-plus minutes of the second quarter with the Wave maintaining at least a seven-point advantage. However, this time it was the Jaguars that closed the quarter on a scoring run tallying the final 10 points of the frame. Tulane still held the advantage heading into the locker room leading 24-23.



The Jaguars pulled with one (27-26) in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Green Wave mounted a strong response going on a 15-0 scoring run to go up 42-26 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Tulane outscored Southern 22-11 in the frame to take a 46-34 lead into the fourth.



The Tulane lead was cut back to single digits early in the final quarter, but it bounced right back to double figures quickly as the Wave expanded its lead to as many as 18 in the frame. Mabry went a perfect 3-of-3 and scored eight points in the fourth as Tulane closed out its victory 67-52 over Southern.

Up next, the Green Wave will host three programs for the Tulane Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 20-21. Tulane will face Saint Francis to open the tournament at noon on Tuesday. The Wave will then play either Tennessee Tech or VCU on Wednesday.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}