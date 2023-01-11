NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– A hot shooting first quarter spurred Tulane University Women’s Basketball (11-6, 1-3) to earn its first American Athletic Conference victory of the season by defeating Wichita State (11-6, 1-3) 76-53 in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Green Wave scored 31 points on 72 percent shooting in the opening quarter to set the tone in Uptown against the Shockers.



Three players tallied double figures in scoring for Tulane with Rachel Hakes leading all scorers with 19 points. Hakes shot 70 percent (7-of-10) from the floor and dished out four assists. Kyren Whittington posted 16 points and swiped four steals. Rounding out the leaders for the Green Wave was Marta Galic with 11 points to go with seven rebounds.

DJ McCarty led Wichita State in the contest with 16 points while Jane Asinde followed with 10 points and 11 boards.



The Green Wave put on an offensive clinic in the first quarter shooting 72.2 percent from the field while knocking down three from downtown. Hakes and Whittington each tallied 10 points in the frame to lead Tulane to a 31-16 lead after the opening 10 minutes.



Tulane pushed its advantage to as many as 19 points just under three minutes into the second quarter. The Shockers battled to pull within 12, but Kahia Warmsley delivered the final blow the half sinking a three off an offensive rebound with 31 second left to send the Wave into the locker room with a 47-32 advantage.



In the third quarter the Green Wave flexed its muscles on the defensive end of the floor holding Wichita State to only six points on 3-of-15 shooting. Tulane also turned the Shockers over seven times to help the offense put up 18 in the frame to take a 65-38 lead into the fourth.

The Wave maintained its distance in the final 10 minutes never letting the Shockers get closer than 19 points down the stretch. Kierra Middleton pushed the Tulane lead back beyond 20 with a three-pointer with 6:32 to play and the Green Wave did not look back closing out the win 76-53.



Up next, the Green Wave will travel to Tampa, Florida, to take on South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Bulls is set for 6 p.m. CT.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}