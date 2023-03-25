NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane football spring game and ring ceremony brought out many of the great Tulane football alums, including Rodney Holman, Lionel Washington, Mewelde Moore, and Matt Forte.

For the American Athletic and Cotton Bowl Champions, it truly was another memorable day.

“I’m a proud recipient of the Bobby Dodd Award, and I had 20, 30 guys who came here last night and were here today to present our team the award,” said Coach Willie Fritz. “So that was outstanding. They’re also making donations to the Devon Walker Trust and Son of a Saint and also to scholarships here at Tulane. So, that’s really neat. Then also, kind of an added bonus, Matt Forte. We’re going to recognize him for getting into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.”

The Green Wave are confident that they can do something like this again soon.

Transfer linebacker Tyler Grubbs, from Holy Cross School, says he understands why Tulane is a winning organization.

“I think this team won because they had a team together,” said Grubbs, who recorded an interception in his Wave debut. “They had the whole system just bought into a common goal. They had great leadership, still have great leadership. I just think they all just mesh very well.

“When you say a team is a family, sometimes you just say that just to be nonchalant about it, but when you see these guys and see the way they act towards each other, it really reminds you of just a brother back at home,” he continued. “It’s just something that you can rely on in your down times, your up times, always to keep you humble or to bring you up. They always just can rely on each other.”

The Green Wave will get their Cotton Bowl championship rings soon.

Tulane opens the 2023 schedule at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against South Alabama.