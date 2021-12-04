Green Wave Men’s Basketball Shoots Past Alcorn State, 85-64

NEW ORLEANS – After having each of its first seven games decided by five points or less, the Tulane University men’s basketball team needed a convincing win. On Saturday, the Green Wave got just that, as they defeated Alcorn State 85-64 inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



With the win, Tulane snapped its three-game losing streak and improved to 4-0 all-time against Alcorn State. The win also moved the Green Wave to 2-1 at home this season and 3-5 overall.



Sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes led the way with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor. Forbes’ scoring effort marked the third time this season he has scored 20-or-more points. He also reached double figures for the 27th time in his career.



Joining Forbes in double figures was sophomore Kevin Cross as he posted 16 points. Cross also dished out a career-high 13 assists. In addition, the Little Rock, Arkansas native pulled down seven rebounds and fell just shy of becoming the first Tulane player since 1997 to record a triple double (Rayshard Allen).



Freshman Jadan Coleman was the third Tulane player to finish in double figures, as he finished with 13 points. Coleman connected on three 3-pointers, which tied a career high.



As a team, Tulane connected at a 56.9 percent clip from the field.



In the first 20 minutes, the Green Wave led by as many as 19 points, but Alcorn State fought back toward the end of the opening period by trimming Tulane’s lead to 10 at the break. Alcorn State outscored Tulane 9-2 over the last three and a half minutes of the first half.



Coming out of the locker room, ASU pulled to within seven points (41-34) of Tulane with 19:37 to go in the game, but that was as close as it would get. Tulane, which never trailed in the game, responded by going on a 19-6 run over the next six minutes to open up an 18-point lead with 14:04 remaining.



Tulane continued to pour it on down the stretch as it opened up a 26-point lead to secure the win.



LAGNIAPPE

-The Green Wave have now scored 80-or-more points in two games this season. Today’s 85-point output was the second-highest scoring total all year.

-The Green Wave have scored 80-or-more points in three of the four games they have played against Alcorn State.

-Tulane had just seven turnovers. The seven Green Wave turnovers were a season low.

-The Green Wave’s 56.9 percent shooting from the field was a season best. It also marked the second straight game Tulane surpassed 50 percent shooting.

-Sophomore Jaylen Forbes’ 25-point effort marked the 10th time in his career he has scored over 20 points.

-Freshman guard Jadan Coleman posted a season-high 13 points. His 13 points also tied a career high. Coleman made his second start of the season and the second of his career.

-Guard Sion James celebrated his birthday today.

-The Green Wave showcased their black uniforms against Alcorn State.



UP NEXT

The Green Wave welcome the College of Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 7 for their second matchup with the Cougars in the last week. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot or by CLICKING HERE. Tulane’s “Voice of the Green Wave” Corey Gloor will call the action live.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}